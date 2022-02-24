Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.97

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.97 and last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 93,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

