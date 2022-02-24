OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.50

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 32558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
