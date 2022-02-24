OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.50

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 32558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get OMRON alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.