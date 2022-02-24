OMV Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

