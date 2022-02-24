ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.00

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 17045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 333,118 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $3,781,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $11,343,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

