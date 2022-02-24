ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.96 to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of OGS traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

