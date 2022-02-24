OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 8% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 63,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,384,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
