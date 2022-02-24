OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 8% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 63,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,384,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

