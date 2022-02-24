Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a P/E ratio of -164.98 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

