Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Open Lending by 71.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Open Lending by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

