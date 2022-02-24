Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.96

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 23572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Open Text by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.