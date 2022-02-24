Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.56

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$52.56 and last traded at C$54.24, with a volume of 323948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.81.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The company has a market cap of C$14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.31.

In other Open Text news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

