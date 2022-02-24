OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.14 ($0.12), with a volume of 266260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £36.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

