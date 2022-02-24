OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,060,710 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £36.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.
About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)
