Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 154,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

