Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 154,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $480.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.