Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 154,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $480.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

