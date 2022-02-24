Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $17.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $355.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

