Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,869. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

