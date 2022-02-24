Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $153.93 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $153.93 million and $1.57 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00034542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00107552 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

