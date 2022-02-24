O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $632.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.56 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

