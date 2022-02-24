Orient Walt Tops One Day Volume of $16,088.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $606,075.56 and $16,088.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

