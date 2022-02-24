Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $278.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $278.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.35 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $309.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.