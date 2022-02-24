Origin Protocol Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $102.20 million and $34.31 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00109497 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

