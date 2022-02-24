Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $68,216.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00073031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

