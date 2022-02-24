Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

