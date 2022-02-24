Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Buys 40,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,683. The company has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.