ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of ORIX worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ORIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

