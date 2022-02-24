Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.56

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 2756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.
Several research firms recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
