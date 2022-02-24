Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.56

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 2756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

