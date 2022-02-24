Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ORA traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 130,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

