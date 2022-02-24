Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 106979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.10 million and a P/E ratio of -57.74.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

