OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.16% of OrthoPediatrics worth $27,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $48.72 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $958.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

