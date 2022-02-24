Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700,443 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.