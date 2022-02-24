Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Outfront Media (Get Rating)
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
