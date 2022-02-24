Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

