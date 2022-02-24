Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 5,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

