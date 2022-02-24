Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Strong Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.23. 179,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,902,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

