Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Strong Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.23. 179,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,902,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.
The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
