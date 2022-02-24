Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
