Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 213,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 740,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

