Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 187989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.