Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 187989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 875,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

