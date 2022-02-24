Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $149,858.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $149,858.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.96 or 0.06903055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00273724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.00779237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00069206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00388042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00218460 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,253,802 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

