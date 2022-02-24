Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 58471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ozon by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

