P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($11.26). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($11.23), with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 826 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.01. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
About P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P)
