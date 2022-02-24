Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 114 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.