Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.90. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,986 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.