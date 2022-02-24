Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.01

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

