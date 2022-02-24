Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Shares of PKG stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. 12,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.
About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
