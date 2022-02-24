Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. 12,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

