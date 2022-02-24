Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

