PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

