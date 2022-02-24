PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.04.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

