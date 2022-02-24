PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

PD stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

