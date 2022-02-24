PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.76

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 1409650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

