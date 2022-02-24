PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.90

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 9093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

