PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.90

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 9093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.