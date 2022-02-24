Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $670.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $499.99 and last traded at $495.45. 8,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,673,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.61.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

